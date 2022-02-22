Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BLI stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $462.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLI shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

