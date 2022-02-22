Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BLI stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $462.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLI shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Earnings History for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

