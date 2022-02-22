Berry Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

BRY opened at $8.90 on Monday. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $712.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,774 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 65,183 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

