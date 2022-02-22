Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.