BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Plans $3.00 Semi-annual Dividend

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the mining company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
BHP Group has increased its dividend payment by 155.1% over the last three years. BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.