BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Plans $3.00 Semi-annual Dividend

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the mining company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group has increased its dividend payment by 155.1% over the last three years. BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.72) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.64) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $784.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

