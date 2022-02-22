Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO opened at $583.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $657.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $727.74. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

