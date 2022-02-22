BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Down 31.5%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH)’s stock price traded down 31.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.
About BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioForce Nanosciences (BFNH)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.