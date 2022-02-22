BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.38 million, a PE ratio of 225.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $60.67.
In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,017 shares of company stock worth $5,763,872. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
