BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.38 million, a PE ratio of 225.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,017 shares of company stock worth $5,763,872. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 369,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

