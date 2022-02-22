Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.07.
Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.14. 666,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $72.78.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
