Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.630-$2.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

BKI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 1,728,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,851. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Black Knight by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Black Knight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

