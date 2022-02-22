Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $252,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

