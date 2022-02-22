Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.630-$2.820 EPS.
BLKB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 257,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,238. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,162.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
