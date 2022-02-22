Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.630-$2.820 EPS.

BLKB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 257,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,238. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,162.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

