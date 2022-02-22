BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 3,716,943 Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,716,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 999,154 shares of company stock valued at $974,993. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

