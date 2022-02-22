BlackRock Inc. Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,987,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSPR shares. Guggenheim lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98. Casper Sleep Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

