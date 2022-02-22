BlackRock Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pearson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pearson by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:PSO opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Pearson Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.