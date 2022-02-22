BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 633,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,818 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Products in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MPX opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Marine Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $411.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

