Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 40,362 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

