Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $86.53 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $86.53 million and approximately $75,295.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00005981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00037120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00108847 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

