BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ZAG stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 117,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,501. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$14.90 and a 1 year high of C$16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.61.

