BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.25 and last traded at C$19.43. 231,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 285,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.