BMO Capital Markets Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.95.

Shares of KMP.UN traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 117,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,509. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.18. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$17.53 and a 12-month high of C$24.15.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

