BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 2nd

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

TSE:ZWU traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.75. 693,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.87. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$11.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15.

