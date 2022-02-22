Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.78 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

BCC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 678,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $85.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 50.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Boise Cascade by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

