Bounty0x Reaches Market Capitalization of $182,907.13 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $182,907.13 and $20,596.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00036837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00108570 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

