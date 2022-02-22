Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braze Inc. provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. It operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. Braze Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRZE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Braze stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. Braze has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

