Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.12 billion-$32.12 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

