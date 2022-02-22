Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brightcove in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.47 on Monday. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,645 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $7,947,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
