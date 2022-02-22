Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,647 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $552,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after buying an additional 418,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after buying an additional 277,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $579.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

