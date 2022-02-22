Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report $397.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.90 million to $430.20 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $376.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 660,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,233. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2.62%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

