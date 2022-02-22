Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.89. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $45,490,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

