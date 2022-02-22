Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.47 Million

Analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to post sales of $178.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $703.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $737.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $744.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYXT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000.

CYXT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,578. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

