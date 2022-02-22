Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce $8.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $9.05 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $43.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.93 billion to $44.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,325,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,391,359. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

