Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 810,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

