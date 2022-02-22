Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report sales of $274.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.30 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. 323,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,282. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $43.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

