Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.11 and the lowest is $0.92. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 179,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,294. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

