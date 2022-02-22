Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.01. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.09 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

