Brokerages Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is ($0.41). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $58,027,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.