Brokerages Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is ($0.41). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $58,027,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.