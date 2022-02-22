Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Methanex posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

MEOH traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,800. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

