Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $7.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.22 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 337,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,124. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

