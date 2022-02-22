Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $55.31

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,326. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a twelve month low of $37.32 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

