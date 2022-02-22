Brokerages Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Target Price at $72.38

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.16.

KBCSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.93) to €66.40 ($75.45) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KBC Group from €87.00 ($98.86) to €83.00 ($94.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target (down previously from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of KBCSY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 51,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,280. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.38. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.