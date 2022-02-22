Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) PT at C$3.42

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE OGI traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,139. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$5.83. The stock has a market cap of C$578.12 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.64.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

