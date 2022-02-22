Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of RNLSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 48,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,309. Renault has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

