Brokerages Set SAP SE (ETR:SAP) PT at €139.36

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €139.36 ($158.36).

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, February 11th.

SAP traded down €1.24 ($1.41) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €101.02 ($114.80). 2,678,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. SAP has a one year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a one year high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

