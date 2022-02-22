Brokerages Set Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Target Price at $30.27

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,427,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,698,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,771 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $35,247,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

