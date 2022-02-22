Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) Price Target at C$4.50

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on XBC.V. boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

