Brokers Set Expectations for Oil States International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oil States International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE OIS opened at $5.49 on Monday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $336.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.65.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oil States International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

