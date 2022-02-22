Brokers Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,793 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

