Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,994 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.52 and a 52-week high of $294.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

