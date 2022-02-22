Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 130,000 Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Zenvia stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Zenvia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

