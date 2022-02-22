Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 64.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,859 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292.

Shares of AA stock opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

